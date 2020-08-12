Three Ector County ISD Teachers Test Positive For COVID-19 Days Before Classes Start

By Mitch Borden



For the first time since last spring, students rushed to make it to classes before the final bell rang at public schools scattered across Odessa on Wednesday. But this time around, hallways were bare since the pandemic has cut the number of students that want to take classes in-person.



Days before the start of school, three teachers tested positive for COVID-19, two of whom work at Permian High School. Local health officials expect more educators to test positive for the coronavirus as Ector County Independent School District continues to reopen. It’s almost unavoidable as more students return to class.



Permian High was almost deserted on the first day of school this year since most students had to log in to class from home due to the coronavirus. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Despite the recent cases, Ector County ISD administrators, like Superintendent Scott Muri, are confident that the precautions in place at this time create a safe learning environment for students and district staff.



“We’re being as proactive as we can to keep COVID out of [schools],” Murri said.



Although he admits it will be impossible to completely stop the virus from making it on to campuses, Murri said the mitigation plans the district has in place should cut the risk of transmission down significantly.



While the majority of kids logged online for their lessons from home on Wednesday — teachers welcomed back a small group of students for in-person instruction as Ector County ISD began phase one of their reopening plan. The district estimates that half of all students will be attending classes virtually for the first semester.



Another precaution Ector County ISD is taking to cut down on the potential spread of the coronavirus is requiring teachers to wear facemasks along with face shields while interacting with students. This is a new policy and the district is in the process of getting enough face shields for the thousands of teachers and staff at their 43 campuses.



Students were spaced out in classrooms and many teachers wore a face mask and shield to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

“As students enter the building, hand sanitizer greets them as the door,” said Muri during a media tour touting the district’s safety measures. While speaking to a handful of reporters at Permian High School, Muri also answered questions about the three teachers who tested positive for coronavirus.



Muri said he’s not worried, but would reverse or slow the district’s reopening plans if needed.



Parents weren’t directly informed about the teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a district spokesperson. But school officials said that beginning Wednesday, now that class is officially back in session, Ector County ISD will contact parents if a student or a school employee at their child’s campus is diagnosed with the disease.



Permian High, along with other campuses across the district, are expecting to see a lower number of students than normal return to its campus. About 50% of Ector County ISD students are choosing to continue distance learning, at least for the district’s first semester. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

The district is currently working with the local health department and Odessa’s hospitals to assess what precautions need to be taken as the school year continues. Even though there are a lot of challenges facing educators right now, Muri told reporters Wednesday that his staff is excited to be back at school.



“At the end of the day, I’m hearing a lot of enthusiasm,” he said. “As I walked in Permian High School, I spoke to two teachers on the first floor and I was like ‘Hey, how’s your first day going?’ [and they responded] ‘We are so excited to be back and to see kids.”

