The Tiny Porch concert series has been a way for Marfa Public Radio to spotlight the many amazing musicians in Far West Texas that make this place special. Ever since the shelter-in-place order began, the station has been collecting videos of people singing their favorite songs from their porches during social isolation.

On April 17, Marfa Public Radio got to broadcast some of these submissions on the air during our usual Friday Oldies show. The “Tiny Porch Takeover” featured musicians from Alpine to Valentine giving great performances of classic standbys and surprising deep cuts. These are the songs that inspire up our community, and they serve a welcome reminder that even when we’re apart, music can still bring us together like nothing else.



Ross Cashiola – The Way We Were by Barbra Streisand

Mia Valentini – I’ve Loved and Lost Again by Patsy Cline

Ryan Rooney – Lungs by Townes Van Zandt

John Ray – Side of the Road by Concrete Blonde

Tilly Hawk – Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen

Chris Ruggia – Hey Joe by Daniel Johnston

Sam Watts – Obvious Child by Paul Simon

Alex Dupree – Take Me by George Jones

Gardy Gonzales – Lamento Boliviano by Los Enanitos Verdes

Tarabell Mack – Desert Road (in the Style of Country Roads by John Denver)

Nick Hurt – God Only Knows by The Beach Boys

Jamey Garza – Living Life by Daniel Johnston

Pat Keesey – To Live Is To Fly by Townes Van Zandt

Amelie Urbanczyk – Jackass by Beck

Sam Walker – Not by Big Thief

Adam Bork – Where To Now St. Peter? by Elton John

Eli Perry – Ghost Town

JP Schwartz – When I Get to Heaven by John Prine

Ryan Hall – Pandemic Blues

Xtal Funke – Is That All There Is? by Peggy Lee

Cory Van Dyke – Breakdown by Tom Petty

Jimmy Magliozzi – These Days by Jackson Browne

The Swifts – Ooh La La by The Faces





Listen Below!

https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/tiny-porch-pandemic-special-4-17-2020/