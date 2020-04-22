The Tiny Porch concert series has been a way for Marfa Public Radio to spotlight the many amazing musicians in Far West Texas that make this place special. Ever since the shelter-in-place order began, the station has been collecting videos of people singing their favorite songs from their porches during social isolation.
On April 17, Marfa Public Radio got to broadcast some of these submissions on the air during our usual Friday Oldies show. The “Tiny Porch Takeover” featured musicians from Alpine to Valentine giving great performances of classic standbys and surprising deep cuts. These are the songs that inspire up our community, and they serve a welcome reminder that even when we’re apart, music can still bring us together like nothing else.
Ross Cashiola – The Way We Were by Barbra Streisand
Mia Valentini – I’ve Loved and Lost Again by Patsy Cline
Ryan Rooney – Lungs by Townes Van Zandt
John Ray – Side of the Road by Concrete Blonde
Tilly Hawk – Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen
Chris Ruggia – Hey Joe by Daniel Johnston
Sam Watts – Obvious Child by Paul Simon
Alex Dupree – Take Me by George Jones
Gardy Gonzales – Lamento Boliviano by Los Enanitos Verdes
Tarabell Mack – Desert Road (in the Style of Country Roads by John Denver)
Nick Hurt – God Only Knows by The Beach Boys
Jamey Garza – Living Life by Daniel Johnston
Pat Keesey – To Live Is To Fly by Townes Van Zandt
Amelie Urbanczyk – Jackass by Beck
Sam Walker – Not by Big Thief
Adam Bork – Where To Now St. Peter? by Elton John
Eli Perry – Ghost Town
JP Schwartz – When I Get to Heaven by John Prine
Ryan Hall – Pandemic Blues
Xtal Funke – Is That All There Is? by Peggy Lee
Cory Van Dyke – Breakdown by Tom Petty
Jimmy Magliozzi – These Days by Jackson Browne
The Swifts – Ooh La La by The Faces
Listen Below!
https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/tiny-porch-pandemic-special-4-17-2020/