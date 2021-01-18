Tri-County Area Gets Another Round Of Free COVID-19 Testing

By Public Radio Staff
For the second time this month, a mobile testing unit will make a swing through the Big Bend Region, stopping in Presidio, Alpine, Marfa and Fort Davis this week.
Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early and giving yourself plenty of time.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, as it can speed up the testing process. You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.
Testing locations:
Presidio: Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Presidio Fire & EMS Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845
Alpine: Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Alpine Fire Station, 102 S. Second Street, 79843.
Marfa: Thursday, Jan. 21
- Marfa Visitors Center, 302 S. Highland Ave., 79843.
Fort Davis: Friday, Jan. 22
- Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave., 79734.