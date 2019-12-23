Two New Programs Join Marfa Public Radio’s Saturday Line Up

By Marfa Public Radio

Beginning on Dec. 28, Marfa Public Radio will add two new hour-long programs to the Saturday morning line up.

Starting Saturdays at noon, we’ll now air Ask Me Another, a quirky quiz show packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton take contestants on a roller coaster that’ll make you laugh and scream (out the answers).

Following Ask Me Another, you’ll hear It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. Each week, you’ll hear thought-provoking interviews and weekly wraps of the news with other journalists. You can listen to General Manager Elise Pepple’s conversation with Sam about his show here.

With our Saturday lineup changes, This American Life will now be at 2 p.m. and World Cafe will no longer be in our schedule.