Two Possible Active Shooters Reported In Odessa And Midland

By Andy Jechow, KUT

Police are reporting active shooter incidents in the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland, possibly involving two separate shooters.

The Odessa Police Department said in a 4:20 p.m. Facebook post that there are multiple gunshot victims.

A Facebook post at 3:57 p.m. by the Midland Police Department said there were reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles,” Midland Police said in the post. “One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.”

Police said the shooters were targeting people “randomly.”

This is a developing story.