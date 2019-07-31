U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway Announces Retirement At The End of His Term In 2020

By Mitch Borden

U.S. Representative Mike Conaway, a Republican from Midland, announced Wednesday afternoon he was retiring from Congress at the end of his term in 2020.



The 71-year-old has served the 11th District of Texas, which includes Midland and San Angelo, since 2005. Since then, Conaway has made a name for himself on the House Agriculture, Ethics and Intelligence Committees.

The Midland Republican says he’s thought about the decision over the last year. Part of his reason to retire, he said during a press conference in Midland, is he’s term-limited from continuing his leadership role on the Agriculture Committee and didn’t see other leadership opportunities in the near future, so he opted to step away from politics.



“One of the things I’ve told folks all along — when I’m no longer in a leadership position, I’m coming home,” said Conaway, who was joined by his wife, Suzanne.



Conaway was the main driver behind the 2018 farm bill and led the House’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The onetime accountant for former President George W. Bush is the fifth Republican lawmaker to announce their retirement in the past two weeks.



The move came as a bit of surprise, as Conaway was expected to continue to rise up the ranks of the Republican Party.



But Cal Jillson, a professor of Political Science at Southern Methodist University, says Conaway’s retirement could be a sign the lawmaker didn’t see a future in the house — especially if Democrats stay in power in 2020.



“If you see your party remaining in the minority, you just might say, ‘to hell with it. I’m 71. I want to spend some time with my family. I’ve got grandkids, they’re growing up.’”



Conaway says that isn’t the case, but did admit he didn’t see a path forward in the GOP.

The Congressman says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife, four kids, and seven grandchildren.