WATCH: Blue Origin Launches New Shepard Rocket From West Texas

By Carlos Morales

Private space flight company Blue Origin will attempt again to launch their New Shepard rocket Wednesday morning.



The company—owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos— nixed their plans yesterday for a launch due to weather conditions. If successful, this morning’s flight will be the first test flight in seven months at the company’s Van Horn facility.

Blue Origin is in a “weather hold” this morning because of dense fog in the area, but the company believes a launch will still happen.

According to the company, New Shepard will carry several experiments or “payloads” on board, including some from NASA. New Shepard is a reusable rocket—designed to take these experiments and one day humans—to the altitude where space begins.

Watch a livestream of the flight courtesy of Blue Origin.








