WATCH: Blue Origin To Launch New Shepard Rocket For Third Time This Year

By Carlos Morales

For the first time in seven months, Private space flight company Blue Origin will attempt to launch its New Shepard rocket from their Van Horn facility.



According to the company, New Shepard will carry several experiments or “payloads” on board during this morning’s test flight, including some from NASA.

New Shepard is a reusable rocket, designed to take these experiments—and one day humans—to the altitude where space begins, at about 62 miles high.



If weather conditions are favorable, Blue Origin—owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos—will attempt liftoff at 8:30 am CST. This would be the company’s third flight of 2019.



Watch a livestream below courtesy of Blue Origin.

