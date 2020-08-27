We Want To Hear Your Lost Horse Memories

The Lost Horse Saloon, one of Marfa’s most iconic locales, is entering a new chapter. Longtime owners Ty Mitchell and Astrid Rosenfeld have sold the bar to Michael Shaddox, of Ruidosa.

The Lost Horse is a place where memories were made — of late nights, parties, and music shows. Marfa Public Radio wants to hear your memories of this beloved hometown institution that, for many, has always been more than just a bar.



What were your favorite Lost Horse experiences? How would you describe it to someone who’s never been?

Give us a call and leave a voicemail at (432) 242-1896.