West Texas And The New Coronavirus: The Latest Developments, Isolation, And How Locals Are Coping

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

On this special edition of West Texas Talk, we hear from reporters on the ground, healthcare professionals, a parent learning to homeschool her kids and service industry workers who have found themselves out of a job — all in the midst of unfolding preparedness plans and new policies attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin and Big Bend region.

This episode contains information that is up-to-date as of 3 P.M. Thursday, March 19. After it originally aired, the first case of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin was confirmed in Midland.

As of Friday March 20 at 11:30 A.M., there are no confirmed cases in the Big Bend region.





(Elise Pepple / Marfa Public Radio)

Voices in this episode include:

Hosts Carlos Morales and Elise Pepple

Marfa Public Radio Reporters Sally Beauvais and Mitch Borden

Big Bend Sentinel Reporter Abbie Perrault

Dr. Ekta Escovar of Big Bend Regional Medical Center

Dr. Phuoc Le of the University of Californa, San Francisco

Midland parent Kristen Betton

Jessie Browning, Paul Chavarria, Ian Lewis and Chris Ramming, service workers and business owners in Marfa





