When Will This End? What You Need To Know To Weather The Winter Storm Crisis

By Public Radio Staff

Widespread power outages continue to impact tens of thousands of residents across West Texas for the second day in a row.

Marfa Public Radio is working to answer some of the most pressing questions locals are faced with — as they try to keep warm. Keep an eye on this article, we will provide updates as we get more info.

When will power be restored?

Unfortunately, the answer is we don’t know.

AEP, which provides electricity to Fort Stockton and much of the Big Bend region, says power outages will last through Tuesday at least, and likely into Wednesday. You can check the latest AEP outage map here.

Oncor, which serves the Permian Basin, said it was unable to provide a timeline for when power will come back on. You can check the latest Oncor outage map here.

The major decision-maker here is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the entity in charge of overseeing the Texas’ electric grid.

They are currently unable to say when power will be restored.

In Alpine, three grocery stores remain open to the public. Both Porter’s locations in Alpine are open as well as Blue Water Foods. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

If I need to warm up, where can I go?

Cities and towns across the region have opened warming shelters to serve people who’ve lost power. Unless specified, the shelters listed below are open 24 hours/day.

Alpine Alpine Fire Department, 102 S. 2nd St.



Marfa Marfa ISD cafeteria, 400 W. Lincoln St.

Hot food available Tuesday at 3 p.m.



Fort Davis Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department, 202 Court Ave.



Terlingua The Study Butte community center, 53633 State Highway 118.



Odessa The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 7601 N. Grandview Ave. The Salvation Army building, 810 E. 11th St.



Midland The Salvation Army of Midland, 600 E. Wall St. True Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 N A St. First Baptist Church Activity Center, 2104 W Louisiana Ave. Midland YMCA, 800 N Big Spring St., open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Presence Church, 901 Midland Dr., open until 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 300 N Main St, open from 1-5 p.m. Use entrance off Illinois Ave.



How do I stay warm at home?

DO NOT run your car in a closed garage for heat, bring a generator inside, or light a grill inside. These all present serious risk of deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

Here are several safe strategies you can use to help keep yourself and others warm at home:

Close curtains and blinds for an extra layer of insulation over the windows

Stuff rags and/or towels under doors and around windows, this will help cut down on the draft.

Close doors to rooms that you are not using to avoid wasting heat.

Layer up with loose-fitting, warm clothing. Get under a blanket.

Eat and drink water, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

The National Weather Service sent out this graphic illustrating some of these strategies:

(Source: The National Weather Service)

Where can I get food and gas?

Many businesses spread out over the Big Bend region are currently closed due to continued power outages and freezing temperatures. Here’s a quick list of where locals can refuel and get provisions.



In Alpine, three grocery stores remain open to the public. Both Porter’s locations in Alpine are open as well as Blue Water Foods. The Porter’s located on 104 N 2nd St. is operating under its normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



In Marfa, the small city’s sole Porter’s is closed, but the restaurants Para Llevar and The Sentinel are currently selling food.

Marfa resident Tony Saenz fills up a generator at a gas station in Alpine. Saenz says she’s heading back to Marfa to give gas to family members in need. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Where to purchase gas is a more difficult question than where to buy food in the Big Bend.



All gas stations in Marfa are without power as of midday Tuesday. In Alpine, the Stripes station on Holland Ave. near the Sonic is out of gas but selling food — cash only.



K C’s Quick Mart, just east of downtown Alpine on Highway 90, had gas as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, with lines of cars forming. K C’s is accepting cash and card.



The Triangle gas station in Alpine is currently closed.

In Fort Davis, Bencomo’s Motorsport reportedly had some diesel and premium gas as of 12:30 p.m.

In Presidio, where residents have largely been spared of any power outages, the Porters and gas stations in town are still running, according to Mayor John Ferguson.

When will it be warm again?

For Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service is predicting the region will get hit with more snow and sleet, but it won’t be as severe as what we saw on Sunday and Monday.

The wintery mix may cause icy driving conditions later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

West Texas should begin to see warming temperatures by Friday and some areas could see temps in the 70s by the beginning of next week.