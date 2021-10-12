Who do you want to remember this Día de Los Muertos? Let us know.

For día de los muertos, Marfa Public Radio is asking listeners to share their memories of loved ones. The station will air your dedications and remembrances on Nov. 1.

(Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

By Carlos Morales

For Día de los Muertos, Marfa Public Radio is asking listeners to share remembrances of loved ones that have died.

Do you have a dedication you want to share? If you do, call 432-242-1896 and leave a voicemail with your name, your remembrance, and a song request that reminds you of your loved one. You can also e-mail us at love@marfapublicradio.org.

On Monday, Nov. 1 we’ll air your dedications during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

In addition to airing your remembrances, the station is also putting together a special two-hour show filled with your memories and music requests. This music show will air Nov. 1 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The deadline to get in your dedications and requests is Friday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. CST.