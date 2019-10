By Marfa Public Radio

For día de los muertos , Marfa Public Radio is asking listeners to share memories and remembrances of loved ones that have died.

On Nov. 1 we’re hoping to fill our airwaves with audio-altars — dedications and memories to our loved ones who have died. Call and leave memories of a family member or friend at 432-242-1896. You can also e-mail us at love@marfapublicradio.org.