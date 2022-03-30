Wildfire in northern Jeff Davis County is in “final stages” and could be fully contained soon

Even though the Big Bend region continues to experience high fire danger, a spokesperson for the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department told Marfa Public Radio the wildfire’s growth has been halted and may be in its final stages.



By Wednesday morning, between 40% to 50% of the fire had been contained by fire crews.

The Nunn Fire started around noon on Monday after ants short-circuited a water pump on a ranch in Jeff Davis County. (Photo provided by the Fort Davis County Volunteer Fire Department)

By Mitch Borden

It’s been three days since the Nunn Fire started burning in northern Jeff Davis County, and fire officials believe the fire could be on its last legs. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 650 acres of rural ranchland and had been 40% to 50% contained.

The fire stopped growing after crews were able to extinguish flames Tuesday night, according to Jim Fowler, the spokesperson for the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department.

“They got all the active fire out last night, so there was no active flame overnight,” Fowler said.

Fire crews worked to contain hotspots on the fire’s perimeter, he explained, making it unlikely the wildfire would spread further.

Crews have been fighting the wildfire that’s spanned at least 650 acres. ( Photo provided by the Fort Davis County Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service are currently on the ground and “mopping up” hot spots, which Fowler believes is a good sign.

“We’re are in the final stages of the fire.” He continued, “We are optimistic today…we feel very comfortable with the fire, but there’s always a chance for change.”

Fowler doesn’t believe the fire will be completely contained by Wednesday, but he believes crews will be able to make a lot of headway. Due to high temperatures and heavy winds the Big Bend and the Trans Pecos regions currently have very high fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

So far, the Nunn Fire has only burned in rural parts of Jeff Davis County and has not caused any major damage to any buildings or structures in the area.