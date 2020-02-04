Winter Weather Expected To Blanket West Texas

By Mitch Borden

The National Weather Service has put the Permian Basin and the Trans Pecos area under a winter weather advisory. Forecasters are predicting a northern cold front will descend on West Texas Tuesday night, possibly causing heavy snowfall across the region.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Greg Murdoch, a senior forecaster with NWS Midland, says it’s looking like West Texas will have everything it needs to get a good dose of winter.



“A combination of this cold air behind the cold from and this trough and the moisture — we’re seeing a pretty good setup for some significant snows across the Trans Pecos, especially around the mountains all the way up into the Permian Basin.”

The National Weather Service expects the forecast could change and will continue to provide periodic updates with new information and projections.

Currently, the greatest snowfall is expected near the Guadalupe Mountains and the northern edge of the Permian Basin. Much of the Trans-Pecos and the Davis Mountains will also see snow, but the southern portions of Presidio and Brewster County will most likely miss out on the snowstorm.

Some areas in West Texas will likely see between 2 to 8 inches of snow.



The Weather Service is urging West Texans to plan ahead for this storm, road conditions may be hazardous — especially on Wednesday morning.