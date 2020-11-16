With Increasing Demand, State Returns To Big Bend Region For COVID Testing

By Public Radio Staff

For the second time this month, the state of Texas will hold mobile coronavirus testing throughout the Big Bend area.

The upcoming public testing follows an increasing demand for frequent screening for the virus—in Presidio County alone, the last round of mobile testing saw nearly 950 residents tested. Testing sites will be in Presidio, Marfa, Alpine, Fort Davis. All testing is free and open to residents throughout the Big Bend region.

As in the past, tests will be an oral swab and will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. While not required, appointments can be made 24 hours in advance of the testing day here.

Testing sites may be done in a drive-thru style, walk-up, or a combination of the two. It’s generally unclear how each location will be run until the day of.

During the last public coronavirus testing in Presidio, over 550 residents were tested and the testing site soon reached its capacity for the day. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Testing locations:

Presidio: Friday, Nov. 20

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845.

Marfa: Saturday, Nov. 21

Presidio County Courthouse, 300 North Highland Avenue, 79843.

Alpine: Sunday, Nov. 22

Alpine Fire Station/North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 South Second Street, 79843.

Fort Davis: Monday, Nov. 23