Your Guide To Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine In West Texas

While supplies of the coronavirus vaccine are still limited, the rollout is unfolding at locations throughout West Texas. Some hospitals across the region are beginning to receive thousands of vaccine doses weekly and smaller facilities, like clinics, have also received doses, although in smaller numbers.

To keep you updated on where to get vaccinated and who is currently eligible for a vaccine Marfa Public Radio has put together this guide.

Who Is Eligible?

Texas, like the country as a whole, is following a tier-based system in which different groups become eligible for the vaccine at different times. For more information on the state’s vaccine rollout plan, click here.

Currently, several providers in the region are administering shots to people in groups 1A and 1B.

Group 1A includes:

Healthcare and frontline workers such as: Doctors Nurses Respiratory Therapists Emergency Medical Service Providers Last Responders (Funeral Home Workers, Medical Examiners, Etc…) Pharmacists



Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Group 1B includes:

People who are 65 and older.



Individuals over the age of 16 who have an underlying condition such as: Cancer Pregnancy Solid Organ Transplant Heart disease Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Chronic Kidney Disease Sickle Cell Disease Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)



The state has not yet released details on who will be included in the next group to become eligible. Marfa Public Radio will update this page once that information becomes available.

Where Can I Get Vaccinated?

Apart from the major healthcare facilities listed below, several, smaller medical providers in West Texas are currently authorized to administer vaccines. To see which locations are registered as providers with the state, click here. (Note: this page, run by the Department of State Health Services may not fully reflect current registered providers.)

If you are currently eligible (in group 1A or 1B), here are the major vaccine distributors in the Permian Basin and Big Bend region:

Permian Basin

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa (open to all Permian and Big Bend residents)

Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa (open to walk-ins at ORMC’s Community Health Center, check their website for vaccine availability.)

Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland (open to all Permian and Big Bend residents)

For more information about the vaccine rollout in the Midland-Odessa area, click here.

Big Bend Region

Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine

Preventative Care Health Services clinics in Alpine, Marfa, and Presidio (starting with existing patients)

The Department of State Health Services clinic in Marfa

Marfa Public Radio has reached out to Big Bend Regional Medical Center and the state’s health clinic in Marfa about the vaccine registration processes for locals, but has not heard back from these facilities. We’ll update this section as soon as this information becomes available. So far all three providers in the Big Bend area have limited access to vaccine doses and are waiting for more from the state.

For details on the vaccine rollout so far in the Big Bend area, click here.

I’m Not Yet Eligible, Is There Anything I Can Do Now?

While the state hasn’t outlined the next vaccination groups after 1A and 1B, there are things residents can do right now. Medical Center Hospital is encouraging residents 16 years or older throughout the Permian and Big Bend region to pre-register for the vaccine, regardless of eligibility. Doing this, doesn’t put you on a waitlist for the vaccine, but it will make registering easier once doses become more widely available.

Midland Memorial Hospital is also allowing residents from across the region to register for a vaccine, but only those who fall into the 1A and 1B category.