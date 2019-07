By Marfa Public Radio

Today, we continue our celebration of our friend Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy. It’s been just over a week since he died at the age of 79 at his home in Fort Davis.



We’re airing remembrances we’ve received from all over, from friends and neighbors who called in to share their favorite memory of Lonn.



This is a collection of your memories of the Rambling Boy.

Lonn Taylor at Marfa Public Radio (Sarah Vasquez)