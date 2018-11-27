Today Marfa Public Radio celebrates #GivingTuesday



Today is Giving Tuesday. Here at Marfa Public Radio we’re really happy to be taking part in this day when individuals from around the world come together to give back to their community.

We know it’s important to feel connected during the holiday season. That’s why we’ll be here with the vital news and information, award-winning regional reporting, and fresh music and companionable hosts to keep you cozy in the months ahead. In return, we hope you’ll step up with a donation to Marfa Public Radio for the holiday season. Help make this one-day global day of giving back an even greater success.

Support Marfa Public Radio with a Giving Tuesday donation

Thank you again. Your donation today helps fund the radio you count on!