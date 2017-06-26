Alpine Rally for Trains Protests Budget Cuts That Could End Local Amtrak

Nearly two-dozen people gathered across the street from the Amtrak station in Alpine this weekend to protest the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts to Amtrak. As it stands, the cuts would mean the end of train service to more than 220 cities and towns across the country—including Alpine.

Gwynne Jamieson, an organizer of the Alpine Rally for Trains, says, “To cut a train like Alpine has is really destructive. We have 5,000 passengers a year coming through our station. It may not seem like much, but considering our population is 6,000, practically everybody uses the train.”

Jamieson says Alpine’s elderly population and students at Sul Ross State University depend on the train service to get around the region. As it stands, the Department of Transportation’s budget would be cut by nearly 13%, or 2.4 billion dollars, eliminating all federal subsidies for long-distance train routes.

Train advocates in Alpine had concerns specific to the area. “This is a needed artery,” says Martha Gluck. “I’m thinking, if there’s an emergency in this area, the train might be the only way to get through.”

Others were concerned about the economic impact that losing Amtrak would have. According to Alpine resident Keeli Vaughn, “We need the thousands of jobs in this area that Amtrak has brought. So, save Amtrak!”

Losing Amtrak would be a life-changing inconvenience, according to June Adler. “To go to an airport, it’s so far away from here, that we just probably wouldn’t go there. We may have to move, “ she says.

But not everyone believes that cutting Amtrak would be so bad. Alpine student, Jacob Brents, just happened to pass by the rally on his lunch break. “If they’re going to shut it down to make something better, than y’know, do it,” he says. “There are so many other options we could do. It depends on how much money we save from this and where we’re going to put it at.”

The Trump administration says that long-distance routes are inefficient and incur the majority of Amtrak’s operating losses. Officials say the budget cuts would allow Amtrak to focus on better managing its state-supported and regional services, including its Northeast Corridor line.

The House Transportation Committee is expected to take action on its budget by June 30th.