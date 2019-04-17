Alpine’s City Manager’s Future In Doubt, As Council Weighs Options

Last month, the city of Alpine decided to hire a consultant to help with what it called “personnel matters.” At issue was the performance of the city manager — who this week was the center of discussion of yet another city council meeting.



Jim Street is covering is a reporter in Alpine covering the story, he spoke to Marfa Public Radio about

Interview highlights:

How did city manager Jessica Garza find herself in the center of this controversy?



Alpine has retained the help of a consulting firm to look into personnel matter. What did they find?

Is this story indicative of some larger divisions in Alpine’s city government?

Carlos Morales

Rick Pratt, good friend named Lonn Taylor

They’re moving to Fort Davis — are restoring house in Fort Davis.

Two aspects of the border: militarization and

361-549-6328

What were the issues with Jessica Garza?

How long had this rift gone on?

Take actions toward the employment of city manager Jessica Garza — reassignment, discipline, dismisssal, adjustment of duties.