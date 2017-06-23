Amber Alert Issued for West Texas Teenager

Posted on June 23, 2017

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Stormie Clemmer, a 15 year old, female, with short brown hair, green eyes, approximately 5′ 7″ tall.

Stormie was last seen in the Alpine area wearing a black shirt and blue shorts as well as wearing a necklace with a heart and dragon claw.

Clemmer is possibly in the company of Andrew Brian Akers, a 20 year old male, in a black, early 2000’s model, Ford Ranger – The individuals are possibly heading East on I-20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (432) 837-3488.

 

About jackson

All Things Considered Host
This entry was posted in KRTS News. Bookmark the permalink.