As Midland ISD Struggles to Keep Teachers, One Parent Searches For Answers

Last year, nearly a third of professional staff, like teachers, aides, nurses and even principals left Midland Independent School District. (Carlos Morales/KRTS)

In Midland, one parent is working to figure out why teachers are leaving the city’s school district in large numbers. The answer is a complicated one that has left some wondering what is the district doing to mend this issue?

Hunched over her kitchen table, Jennifer Carpenter sifts through a stack of papers marked up with a highlighter. They’re exit surveys, from teachers who have left their jobs with Midland Independent School District.

“These answers are pretty long,” Carpenter said, as she leafs through the various surveys.

She doesn’t work for Midland ISD; she used to manage an Outback Steakhouse, and now she sells makeup online. But every single year since her son started school in Midland, she’s watched one of his teachers leave.

“It really just kinda, it registered this year,” she said. “He came home and his favorite teacher was quitting. I just, it just hit a chord with me. I was like, I’m over it!”

So Carpenter became determined to figure out why more than 500 employees left Midland public schools in the last year. That’s nearly a third of the professional staff, people like teachers, aides, nurses and even principals.

Carpenter designed these exit surveys herself.

“I sent it via e-mail, I told them they could reach out to me on messenger, or I gave them the option to come drop it off at my porch or mail it back to me in the mail with no return address. I was like, I just want to hear why.”

Heidi Kirk, a former high school English teacher in Midland, had her own reasons. She said in part, she left because of pressure to pass kids without really teaching them.

“The constant fear of, if those kids don’t pass you will lose your job is what kills the spirit of many teachers.”

Kirk’s worried kids are graduating without gaining the skills they need to survive in the real world. Midland ISD and the other districts in the region consistently underperform schools in the rest of the state.

And that doesn’t necessarily help keep teachers around. Retention and recruitment struggles aren’t new to the area, said Woodrow Bailey, director of human resources for Midland ISD.

“I’ve been in the district for long enough to know that some years we’ve been hit harder than others,” Baily said.

This is one of them.

He said — to begin with — there just aren’t that many certified teachers in the Permian Basin. Schools in the neighboring Odessa are also facing a teacher shortage. Local professionals know they can make more money working in the energy industry than in schools. That makes recruitment extra-tough.

“It used to be basically established, we recruit from February to April. That timeline is long gone away. We recruit all the time.”

The energy boom’s also increased the cost of living. Young teachers getting certified in Texas, figure their dollar will go further working in cities like Austin and San Antonio.

As for retention: Bailey said Midland ISD is working hard to keep employees around. They offer a competitive salary and free health insurance to staff. They’re looking at teacher housing options and even daycare services for the future.

He said when he sits down with teachers for exit interviews, what he hears mirrors the national trends.

“Well, do we have a morale issue or issues with discipline or are there issues with accountability and all of it’s requirements? Those are the same the same things that other teachers in other cities are saying,” Bailey said.

But not everyone who leaves the district gets a face-to-face interview. Some simply complete an online questionnaire. Of the broad categories Bailey’s office uses to report why teachers leave, none specifically address job dissatisfaction.

That’s why Jennifer Carpenter, our mom-turned-teacher-retention-investigator, made her own survey. In July, she stood before the school board about her decision.

“I decided a week ago to dig a little deeper,” Carpenter told Midland ISD board members. “I reached out and had over 50 plus past and present employees touch base with me about participating in this process. These teachers want to be heard but are so afraid to speak out.”

Carpenter lets Midland ISD teachers complete her survey anonymously, since some fear retaliation from school administrators. That anonymity lets them be more frank, like one former Midland teacher that spoke with Marfa Public Radio.

“Teachers are feeling underappreciated,” the anonnymous teacher said.

She left Midland and relocated to California this summer. She said her bosses didn’t take safety seriously enough.

“We had a child bring a knife to school and the Assistant Principal, she refused to discipline to child. The students are getting away with behavior that, one day, I’m scared is going to land them in jail or in terrible danger.”

Carpenter said the surveys are still trickling in. So far, the top reasons teachers list for leaving are dissatisfaction with a supervisor and stress on the job.

As of early August, the MIdland ISD still had 130 professional vacancies to fill. The school board is considering revising the exit interview process in the upcoming school year.