In Runoff Election, Trischitti Wins District 5 Seat On Midland ISD Board

Midland ISD Board of Trustees District 5 candidate John Trischitti. (Courtesy of)

By Mitch Borden

In a runoff election Tuesday night, voters elected John Trischitti to the Midland ISD Board of Trustees.

Trischitti, the diretor of Midland libraries, edged out his opponent Heidi Kirk. Kirk, a former teacher,

The runoff was called for when Heidi Kirk was unable to get more than 50 percent of the vote in the November general election. Even though she won a simple majority, a runoff pitted the former teacher against Trischitti.

But Kirk’s popularity from last month’s election seemed to fizzle as Trischitti pulled ahead in the runoff with 52 percent of the uncertified vote, which was released by Midland County. That makes him the newest member of the Midland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Trischitti will represent Midland ISD’s district 5, which includes north and central Midland.