Missing Presidio Mother and Daughter Found After Week-Long Search

Local law enforcement found missing persons Zorayma Gallegos Lackey and her daughter Lena Lackey. The two had been missing since March 31. (Photo Courtesy of Presidio County Sheriff’s Office)

By Carlos Morales

After a week-long search, which brought together law enforcement officers from across the Big Bend region and assistance from the FBI, missing persons Zorayma Gallegos Lackey and her daughter Lena Lackey were found Sunday Morning.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s office, the 43-year-old mother and her 4-year -old daughter were found on the northeast corner of Fowlkes Ranch near Highway 169. Gallegos Lackey told officers that the truck they had been driving broke down. Stranded in a remote corner of the county without a cell phone, Gallegos Lackey and her daughter began walking to find assistance.

According to Marfa Police Chief Estevan Marquez, the two were dehydrated and “looked very tired.” Four-year-old Lena is in “good spirits,” Marquez said.

The two had been missing since March 31, when they were last seen in Marfa. Both were taken Sunday Morning to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine.

Local law enforcement have requested air support to help locate the truck that broke down.