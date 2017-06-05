Presidio-Ojinaga Port of Entry To Receive $13m Upgrade

The Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry is officially getting a makeover. The effort has been in the works since last year, and will now see the development of new bridges and pedestrian path to help ease traffic.

Part of the new developments include a new twin-bridge, with two southbound lanes and two northbound lanes, and the construction of a new pedestrian sidewalk.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the $10 million project is set to begin in August. The current checkpoint will also be renovated for an estimated $3.6 million.

The updates, officials say, are sorely needed and will provide the port with a greater ability to manage traffic. Previously, when over-sized trucks— carrying prefabricated housing units from Ojinaga – would cross, the bridge would shut down to allow the trucks to pass through.

“This is the culmination of a long, community-driven effort to strengthen one of Texas’ valuable land ports of entry. The Texas portion of the U.S.-Mexico border is a critical component of the global flow of trade, and Presidio increasingly will be a contributor,” Sen. Rodriguez, D-El Paso, said in a press release.

In September the Texas Department of Transportation officially applied for a presidential permit in order to update the Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry.

Last year, there were more than 1.4 million pedestrians that crossed the Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry and about 670,000 vehicles.