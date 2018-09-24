Shannon Shaw on Her First Solo Album

Posted on September 24, 2018

Shannon Shaw in Marfa for Tran-Pecos Festival 2018 ; Jackson Wisdorf

Many musicians descended upon Marfa this past weekend for the annual Trans-Pecos Festival.

One of them was Shannon Shaw, who this year, not only released the fifth studio album with her group Shannon & The Clams, but also her first solo endeavor.

Album Cover for Shannon in Nashville ; via easyeyesound.com

Shannon in Nashville was recorded by musician/producer Dan Auerbach at his at Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville.

Marfa Public Radio’s Jackson Wisdorf spoke with Shaw about the album – The first question? How did the whole thing get started.    

About jackson

All Things Considered Host

This entry was posted in KRTS News. Bookmark the permalink.