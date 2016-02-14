Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Dies Near Marfa, Texas

The gates of Cibolo Creek Ranch on the day Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died, February 13, 2016 (KRTS/Tom Michael)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died Saturday on an exclusive ranch near Marfa, Texas, popular among hunters.

At a film screening that night in Marfa, Jeannette Duer, a local judge laments Scalia’s death, “A great conservative justice. We’re sorry to hear that he’s passed.”

Tammy King organized the screening, where she was expecting to see John Poindexter, the owner of Cibolo Creek Ranch, until she was told about his hunt with Scalia. “Right now it’s actually a quail trip – a quail hunting trip – that they’re having this weekend.”

David Chappell served with Scalia at the House of Delegates to the American Bar Association, in the early ‘80s. “He liked to hunt. There are some great stories about hunting, of course, with Justice Kagan.”

“He was a very humorous person. Very gregarious,” Chappell continued. “On a personal basis, he was a delight to be around. But he was very aggressive – caustic even – in regard to his judicial position on originalism in the courts.”