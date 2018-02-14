The Newly-Elected Mayor of Valentine Captures The Town’s Welcoming Spirit

Ted of DGAR/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Summer Webb boasts of Valentine’s tight-knit community, as well as her goals as the town’s new mayor.

Summer Webb and her family have lived in the west Texas town of Valentine for ten years. In a relatively short time, Webb says she has been embraced by the town, where family and community are at the center of the small town’s life. Now, as mayor, Webb hopes to preserve the town’s charm by having a listening ear.

“You feel like you’re a part of the community as soon as you get there,” Webb says. “Everybody knew about me before I met anybody else… They knew before I knew.”