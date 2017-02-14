Valentine’s Day in Valentine, Texas

Posted on February 14, 2017
Valentine, T Post Office ; Elise Pepple

Valentine, T Post Office ; Elise Pepple

It’s Valentine’s Day – a holiday day marked by cupid’s arrows, those chalky yet traditional candy hearts that seem to only appear around this time of the year, and of course showing the ones you love, well love.

People from all over the world celebrate his holiday of love and appreciation for their partners, and one of the hotspots when it comes to the holiday is…Valentine, Texas, Where thousands of people, from all over the world – every year – send their love letters to be forwarded from the post office there.

About jackson

All Things Considered Host
This entry was posted in KRTS News. Bookmark the permalink.