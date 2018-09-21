Tonight Ted Cruz And Beto O’Rourke Meet For First Of Three Debates

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso (left), and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. (Marjorie Kamys Cotera:O’Rourke/Bob Daemmrich: Cruz)

Texas Republican Sen.Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, Congressman Beto O’Rourke will meet tonight in the first of three debates.

Tonight’s 6 p.m. debate in Dallas will focus on domestic policy.

Recent polls have shown the Texas Senate race to be tightening, with O’Rourke within the margin of error. The morning of the debate, the Cook Political Report said the race was a “toss up.”

The remaining debates will be in Houston on Sept. 30 and San Antonio on Oct. 16. Earlier this year, O’Rourke challenged Cruz to 6 debates, including two in Spanish. Cruz responded in July, proposing five debates.

You can watch tonight’s debate here, courtesy of KXAS-TV. You can also hear it on 93.5 KRTS, 91.7 KRTP, 91.3 KXWT.

The feed will be available starting at 5:30 p.m.