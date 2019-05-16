A Fourth Migrant Child Has Died Weeks After Being Admitted to Texas Hospital

By Mitch Borden, Carlos Morales



A fourth migrant child has died this week, more than a month after his family was apprehended at the U.S. Mexico border.



The Guatemalan Consul in Del Rio, Texas told NPR, the two-and-a-half-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in El Paso just days later.

The Guatemalan toddler and his family arrived at the Texas-Mexico border on April 3. That’s when they were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Paso del Norte bridge in El Paso.



According to a Customs and Border Protection official familiar with the case, it was just three days later that the child’s mother told agents her son was sick.



The two-and-a-half-year-old boy was then taken to a hospital in El Paso where he stayed for a month before dying. According to the Guatemalan Consul in Del Rio, the toddler had a high fever and trouble breathing.



By the time, he was admitted to the hospital, CBP says the child and his family were no longer in federal custody.

Late last year, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin , died after border agents apprehended her and her father in a remote area of New Mexico. It was just weeks later that, 8-year-old Felipe Alonzo-Gomez died after falling ill. Then, last month, a migrant teenager from Guatemala died while in federal custody.



