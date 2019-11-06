After A Hard Fought Campaign, Patrick Payton Sweeps Midland’s Mayoral Race — But There Are Still Some Elections That Need To Be Resolved

By Mitch Borden

Former Stonegate Minister Patrick Payton beat Midland’s current and long-time mayor Jerry Morales, along with local businesswoman Jenny Cudd, in the election to be the city’s mayor for the next three years. That’s according to the preliminary results released after polls closed in Midland on Tuesday night.

Patrick Payton, former pastor at stonegate church in Midland, pulled in almost $200,000 in campaign contributions in less than three months. (Photo courtesy of the Payton Campaign)

According to Midland County’s election results Payton, a political newcomer, received over 10,000 votes which beat out Midland’s current mayor Jerry Morales by over 4,000 votes.



Much of Payton’s campaign platform was built on reexamining the guiding values of the city to better plan for the future. It’s an idea that seems to have resonated strongly with Midlanders, who overwhelmingly voted for Payton.

There were signs that the megachurch pastor turned corporate coach was gaining a lot of popularity early on in the election. In an initial finance report of his campaign donations, Payton announced he had raised over $185,000. Overshadowing the amounts both of his opponents were able to gather over the course of the entire mayoral race.

Payton will step into his new role as mayor of Midland in January of 2020.

Election Season Isn’t Over Yet

Even though the mayoral race has come to a close there are still two of Midland’s fall elections that are still up in the air. The first being Midland ISD’s $569 million bond proposal, which would go towards building two new high schools and refurbishing an existing campus. If the current results hold, the bond will pass — but just barely. Only 12 votes are keeping the initiative from failing and what makes this even more dramatic is that over 22,000 voters turned out to cast a ballot in this election.

Currently, there are over 150 general election ballots that still need to be assessed by the Midland County elections office. Some are mailed in ballots and others are provisional ballots, which are ballots that need to be verified. According to the head elections official in Midland County, this means the bond election can still go either way.

The uncounted ballots also pose a problem for Midland’s District 3 city council race. By the end of election night, there was a clear front runner, local attorney Jack Ladd Jr. But, he was only about 50 votes ahead of Robin Poole. Meaning this race could still be decided by the outstanding ballots Midland County is collecting. What complicates the matter further is Midland’s election office hasn’t released the number of the mail-in and provisional votes that qualified for the District 3 election — making it difficult to predict how the final results of this race could be affected by the final tally of votes.