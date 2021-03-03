All Texas Teachers Are Now Eligible To Receive A COVID-19 Vaccine

By Claire McInerny, KUT

Teachers and child care workers are now included in groups currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday.

The announcement follows a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calling on states to prioritize these workers. The letter said this includes “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

The letter said educators are essential workers during the pandemic.

“However,” it said, “it has come to our attention that some states have not considered teachers, school staff, and child care workers to be currently eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.”

Texas is one of 11 states that had not yet included educators in priority groups for the vaccine.