As State Announces Additional Testing, Presidio County Confirms Second Case Of COVID-19

By Public Radio Staff

Presidio County has a second confirmed case of the coronavirus and four probable cases in Marfa, the Department of State Health Services announced Friday.



The newly confirmed case is a man in his 40s, and health authorities say his case is travel related. The patient and the four other probable cases are currently isolating themselves. DSHS is identifying any close contacts the cases may have had “so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to a press release.

The agency is encouraging individuals to stay to home if they feel sick, continue practicing social distancing and frequently washing hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

There have only been 2 other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Big Bend — the first patient in Presidio County was diagnosed on May 23 and was a travel-related case. In late April, a resident in south Brewster County tested positive for the disease. That person has since recovered, according to health officials.

More mobile coronavirus testing will return to Far West Texas. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

News of the second confirmed case came hours after local officials announced another round of mobile coronavirus testing in Far West Texas. Residents can make appointments at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.

Testing Locations:

Thursday, June 11: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Alpine: North Brewster County Emergency Response Center at 102 S. Second St.

Friday, June 12: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa: Marfa Visitor Center, 302 South Highland Avenue

More testing is expected in the City of Presidio the following week with date, time and location to be determined.