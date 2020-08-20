Big Bend Region To See Additional Rounds Of Mobile Testing This Week

By Public Radio Staff

Communities around the Big Bend will receive new rounds of coronavirus testing this week.

The announcement of state-run mobile test sites in Alpine, Marfa and Presidio comes shortly after Presidio County officials announced several new cases and the county’s fourth COVID-19 related death.

Testing begins next week with two days of testing in the City of Presidio, an area that state testing teams last visited in June.

Local officials have been working to get additional screenings in the border town, whose population is largely Hispanic, less likely to be insured and older. Across the state, communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Texas has so far had nearly 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths, 53% are Hispanic Texans who only account for 40% of the state’s population.

Testing in the Big Bend will continue on Wednesday at the Marfa Visitor Center, followed by two days of testing in Alpine.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each site, or until testing capacity is reached. No appointment is needed, but personal identification is required to receive a test.

Testing will be held on:

Monday, Aug. 24 at the City of Presidio Fire Station in Presidio

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the City of Presidio Fire Station in Presidio

Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Marfa Visitor Center in Marfa

Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Alpine Fire Station in Alpine

Friday, Aug. 28 at the Alpine Fire Station in Alpine

