Chisos Basin Visitor Center Closes For Repairs

By Carlos Morales

The Chisos Basin Visitor Center at Big Bend National Park will be closed for up to four months beginning June 24, while the facility undergoes renovations staff say are “much needed.”



The closure means the sweeping West Texas National Park, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, will have just one of its five full-service visitor centers open for the entire 801,163-acre park. Two of the visitor centers — Persimmon Gap and Rio Grande Village — are seasonal and only open from Nov. to April. And the Castolon facility was destroyed during a recent wildfire.

The Chisos Visitor Center will be closed for up to 4 months while it undergoes “much needed” repairs. (Courtesy of Big Bend National Park)

During this time, the Panther Junction visitor center will be the only full-service location. But park staff will set up a temporary information booth near the Chisos facility that will be open daily from 8:30 am to noon.

This is the first major repair work to the Chisons Basin facility since it first opened more than 30 years ago, according to park officials.



The renovations will see contractors repair the building’s walls, raise the ceiling, paint, install carpeting and construct a shade structure at the entrance.



“These improvements to the visitor center are all made possible by funding generated from park entrance and camping fees,” said Big Bend National Park Facilities Manager Linda Richards.







