“Dangerously Cold.” West Texas Winter Storm Updates

By Public Radio Staff

With temperatures plummeting to record- setting lows, the National Weather Service is warning West Texans of “dangerously cold” weather which has left roads iced over and covered the region in snow.

Find updates from Marfa Public Radio below.

6:08 a.m.: Rolling power outages are affecting tens of thousands of customers in the Permian Basin and the Big Bend region. Hundreds of thousands are without power statewide. Power companies indicated the outages would last from 15 to 45 minutes, but many customers have been without electricity for longer than that this morning.

8:45 p.m.: AEP Texas, which serves most of the Permian Basin and the Big Bend region has outlined when and how it could use emergency controlled outages “to avoid a large-scale outage.” More from AEP Texas here.



6:35 p.m.: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the White House has issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas.

The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide protective measures for “mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas,” according to the governor’s office.

5:15 p.m.: Today, Midland has set new records for daily highs and lows.

515pm CST: Midland set a record cold high temp yesterday, 20°F (prev 28°F, 2004) Today, we’ve set BOTH a record cold high AND a record low! Today’s high of 17°F broke the record of 28°F (2004). The low so far of 6°F breaks the record low of 15°F (1951), and may get colder🥶 #txwx — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) February 14, 2021

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

4:55 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning and advisory for the region through Monday afternoon. Residents can expect wind chills between -15 to -20 degrees.

4:20 p.m.: The Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa District is continuing to discourage travel.

WINTER WEATHER: Travel is still discouraged across all 12 counties in the Odessa district. Use extreme caution if you must travel. Do not use cruise control. If you lose traction, cruise control may rev your engine and you could lose control if you regain traction. — TxDOT Odessa (@TxDOTOdessa) February 14, 2021

3:59 p.m.: Odessa’s Medical Center Hospital will still provide COVID-19 booster shots at its two clinics on Monday, despite the winter storm. The hospital’s CEO Russell Tippin said residents with appointments can reschedule for a later date this week if they want to. For residents looking to keep their appointments, Tippin urged them to be cautious and take their time driving to the clinics.

3:14 p.m.: All Midland College campuses and facilities in Midland and Pecos counties will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

2:10 p.m.: West Texas continues to see occasional snowfall. The Big Bend region could see anywhere from two to three inches of snow. The largest snowfall is expected in the Northern Permian Basin and in higher terrains like the Davis and Guadalupe Mountains. The National Weather Service expects snowfall to end by Sunday night.

1:22 p.m.: In South Brewster County, the Study Butte community center and the Emergency Response Center in Terlingua have opened as warming centers, according to county commissioner Sara Allen Colando. Coronavirus guidelines, like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, are in place.

Sunday 12:18 p.m., CST: Citing dangerous road conditions and inclement weather, officials with the Ector County Independent School District moved all classes to remote learning. All district buildings and offices will be closed.



