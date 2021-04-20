Early Voting Is Underway. Here’s A Guide To May Elections In West Texas.

In Alpine, Marfa and Presidio, residents will cast ballots for city council elections. West Texas voters will also have their say on school board races in districts in Odessa, Alpine and Marfa.

(Travis Lux / Marfa Public Radio)

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

Across the Big Bend region and Permian Basin, early voting is underway for the May 1 elections.

Not sure what’s up for vote, or where to vote? See our guide below.

Alpine City Council

City Council Member Ward 1

Judy Stokes

Maria Curry

City Council Member Ward 3

Sara Tandy (running unopposed)

City Council Member Ward 5

Tracy Cash

Jerry Johnson

Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 803 W. Holland Ave.





Alpine ISD election

Member District 1

Eddie Natera (running unopposed)

Member District 3

Monty Kimball

Nikki Ahrens

Member District 4

Jimmy Morris

Rachel R. Carvajal

Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 803 W. Holland Ave.



Ector County ISD election

Trustee Seat 4

Jesse Christesson

Christopher John Stanrey

Precincts: 101,103,301,302,303

Note: The ECISD races for trustee seats 2, 5 and 7 are all unopposed.

Early voting at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. 8th Street, room 104. Election day voting at the following polling locations.



Marfa City Council

Mayor

Manny Baeza (running unopposed)

Two at-large city council seats

Irma Salgado

Raul Lara

Stephen Boelter

Early voting and election day voting in the Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.



Marfa ISD election

School Board Place 3

Yolanda Jurardo (running unopposed)

School Board Place 4

Rene Gonzalez

Jose Grajeda

Early voting and election day voting at Marfa City Hall, 113 South Highland



Presidio City Council

Mayor

John Ferguson

John A. Razo



Full-term council candidates

Rogelio Zubia

Irvin Olivas



Unexpired-term council candidates

Abel “Billy” Hernandez

Trisha Runyan



Early voting and election day voting at Presidio City Hall, 507 O Reilly Street.