Early Voting Is Underway. Here’s A Guide To May Elections In West Texas.

In Alpine, Marfa and Presidio, residents will cast ballots for city council elections. West Texas voters will also have their say on school board races in districts in Odessa, Alpine and Marfa.
By Marfa Public Radio Staff
Across the Big Bend region and Permian Basin, early voting is underway for the May 1 elections.
Not sure what’s up for vote, or where to vote? See our guide below.
Alpine City Council
City Council Member Ward 1
Judy Stokes
Maria Curry
City Council Member Ward 3
Sara Tandy (running unopposed)
City Council Member Ward 5
Tracy Cash
Jerry Johnson
Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 803 W. Holland Ave.
Alpine ISD election
Member District 1
Eddie Natera (running unopposed)
Member District 3
Monty Kimball
Nikki Ahrens
Member District 4
Jimmy Morris
Rachel R. Carvajal
Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 803 W. Holland Ave.
Ector County ISD election
Trustee Seat 4
Jesse Christesson
Christopher John Stanrey
Precincts: 101,103,301,302,303
Note: The ECISD races for trustee seats 2, 5 and 7 are all unopposed.
Early voting at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. 8th Street, room 104. Election day voting at the following polling locations.
Marfa City Council
Mayor
Manny Baeza (running unopposed)
Two at-large city council seats
Irma Salgado
Raul Lara
Stephen Boelter
Early voting and election day voting in the Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.
Marfa ISD election
School Board Place 3
Yolanda Jurardo (running unopposed)
School Board Place 4
Rene Gonzalez
Jose Grajeda
Early voting and election day voting at Marfa City Hall, 113 South Highland
Presidio City Council
Mayor
John Ferguson
John A. Razo
Full-term council candidates
Rogelio Zubia
Irvin Olivas
Unexpired-term council candidates
Abel “Billy” Hernandez
Trisha Runyan
Early voting and election day voting at Presidio City Hall, 507 O Reilly Street.