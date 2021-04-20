Early Voting Is Underway. Here’s A Guide To May Elections In West Texas.

Posted on April 20, 2021

In Alpine, Marfa and Presidio, residents will cast ballots for city council elections. West Texas voters will also have their say on school board races in districts in Odessa, Alpine and Marfa.

Across the Big Bend region and Permian Basin, early voting is underway for the May 1 elections.

Not sure what’s up for vote, or where to vote? See our guide below.

Alpine City Council 

City Council Member Ward 1
Judy Stokes
Maria Curry

City Council Member Ward 3
Sara Tandy (running unopposed)

City Council Member Ward 5
Tracy Cash
Jerry Johnson

Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 803 W. Holland Ave.


Alpine ISD election 

Member District 1
Eddie Natera (running unopposed)

Member District 3
Monty Kimball
Nikki Ahrens

Member District 4
Jimmy Morris
Rachel R. Carvajal

Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 803 W. Holland Ave.

Ector County ISD election

Trustee Seat 4
Jesse Christesson 
Christopher John Stanrey

Precincts: 101,103,301,302,303

Note: The ECISD races for trustee seats 2, 5 and 7 are all unopposed. 

Early voting at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. 8th Street, room 104. Election day voting at the following polling locations.


Marfa City Council

Mayor
Manny Baeza (running unopposed)

Two at-large city council seats 
Irma Salgado
Raul Lara
Stephen Boelter

Early voting and election day voting in the Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.

Marfa ISD election

School Board Place 3
Yolanda Jurardo (running unopposed)

School Board Place 4
Rene Gonzalez
Jose Grajeda 

Early voting and election day voting at Marfa City Hall, 113 South Highland 

Presidio City Council

Mayor 
John Ferguson
John A. Razo 

Full-term council candidates 
Rogelio Zubia
Irvin Olivas

Unexpired-term council candidates
Abel “Billy” Hernandez
Trisha Runyan 

Early voting and election day voting at Presidio City Hall, 507 O Reilly Street.

