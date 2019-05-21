FBI, CBP Investigate Death Of Teenage Boy At Weslaco Border Patrol Station

By Reynaldo Leaños Jr., Texas Public Radio

The Guatemalan boy died at a Border Patrol station in the Rio Grande Valley Monday morning. It was the fifth death of a migrant child since December.

The 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who died at a Border Patrol facility in Weslaco was identified as Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez.

The teenager was apprehended and processed on May 13.

A Customs and Border Protection official said on May 19 Hernandez Vasquez indicated to officials at the Rio Grande Valley’s Central Processing Center that he did not feel well.

Medical personnel at the processing center diagnosed him with the flu and gave him Tamiflu, which agents bought at a local pharmacy.

About midday Hernandez Vasquez was transferred to the Weslaco station. During a welfare check, the boy was found unresponsive.

The FBI, CBP and the Weslaco Police Department are investigating.