Free COVID-19 Testing Scheduled For Big Bend Region

Posted on February 12, 2021

By Public Radio Staff

Upcoming public testing for the coronavirus will take place in Presidio, Alpine, Marfa, and Fort Davis.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged — last time around, testing workers were turning away people at 4 p.m. if they weren’t registered, but allowing those who had registered ahead of time to stay in line.

You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list once it becomes available. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.

Testing locations:

Presidio: Tuesday, Feb. 16

  • Presidio Fire & EMS Station, 100 East FM 170.

Alpine: Wednesday, Feb. 17

  • Alpine Fire Station, 102 South 2nd St.

Marfa: Thursday, Feb. 18

  • Presidio County Courthouse, 300 Highland St.

Fort Davis: Friday, Feb. 19

  • Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave.,  79734.
Since April, testing for the coronavirus in the Tri-County area has largely been provided by the state. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
This entry was posted in KRTS News. Bookmark the permalink.