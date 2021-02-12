Free COVID-19 Testing Scheduled For Big Bend Region

By Public Radio Staff

Upcoming public testing for the coronavirus will take place in Presidio, Alpine, Marfa, and Fort Davis.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged — last time around, testing workers were turning away people at 4 p.m. if they weren’t registered, but allowing those who had registered ahead of time to stay in line.

You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list once it becomes available. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.

Testing locations:

Presidio: Tuesday, Feb. 16

Presidio Fire & EMS Station, 100 East FM 170.

Alpine: Wednesday, Feb. 17

Alpine Fire Station, 102 South 2nd St.

Marfa: Thursday, Feb. 18

Presidio County Courthouse, 300 Highland St.

Fort Davis: Friday, Feb. 19

Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave., 79734.