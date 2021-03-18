Free One-Day Vaccine Clinic in Fort Davis Open To Anyone 18 And Older

In a sign of how swiftly the vaccine rollout in Far West Texas has expanded in the last several weeks, some local medical providers now have enough doses on hand to offer shots to any adult that wants one.

Several hundred eligible residents received COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Fort Davis Fire Station in February. Since then, the vaccine supply in West Texas has increased dramatically. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

The one-day clinic will take place Saturday, Mar. 20 at the Fort Davis Fire Station, beginning at 8 a.m. It will offer first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

To schedule and appointment, call 432-300-0311 by Friday, Mar. 19.

Unlike past one-day clinics in the Tri-County area, this one will run by appointment only. It is open to anyone 18 and older — local medical providers believe they have already reached most of the region’s more vulnerable residents, those classified as the 1A and 1B groups under state guidelines.

The event is a collaboration between Fort Davis Family Practice and the fire and EMS department. Combined, they have 200 doses of the vaccine on hand.

For those who get their shot on Saturday, they’ll be able to return on April 17 for their second dose.