Here’s What We Know About The Victims In The El Paso Walmart Shooting

By Mallory Falk and Stephanie Federico, KUT

Twenty people were killed and 26 were injured when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday morning.





A woman places an offering at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)



Texas officials announced Sunday they will seek the death penalty against the 21-year-old suspect, Patrick Crusius of Allen, a suburb of Dallas. At a news conference, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, John Bash, said officials are treating the shooting as a domestic terrorism case and could pursue federal hate crime charges.

In a white nationalist screed posted online and attributed to the suspect, the attack was called a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” The Walmart that was targeted was frequented by Mexican nationals who crossed over into the border town to shop. Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday afternoon that at least six Mexican nationals were killed in the shooting. Later Sunday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said there were seven.

Outside MacArthur Middle School, which was being used as a reunification center, Raul Flores told KERA’s Mallory Falk he was trying to get information about his parents, Raul and Maria Flores.

“I can’t contact them on the phone and we’re just waiting to hear what they have for us,” he said. “We don’t know if they’re in the hospital; we don’t know what’s going on. We haven’t heard from them since 10 o’clock yesterday morning.”

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department, said all bodies had been removed from the Walmart.

Gomez said authorities were still identifying the victims and notifying next of kin. He said the department would release a complete list of the victims’ names when the process was completed.

Here is what we know about those who have been publicly identified.



Jordan And Andre Anchondo

Jordan Anchondo was among those killed in El Paso, her sister said, and she apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son from the hail of bullets.

Leta Jamrowski of El Paso spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her nephew was being treated for broken bones – the result of his mother’s fall.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” she said. “When she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Anchondo, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off their 5-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies at the Walmart.

On Sunday afternoon, KVIA in El Paso reported Andrew Ancondo had been killed, too.





UPDATE: Andre Anchondo’s sister Deborah just told us he is dead. https://t.co/5QyrihE8Vd — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 4, 2019



Andre Anchondo recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and run-ins with the law, Koteiba “Koti” Azzam told The Associated Press.

“I love the guy,” Azzam said in a phone interview from San Marcos, Texas, where he attends Texas State University. “He had the character and the charisma.”

Azzam said Anchondo had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and stone, and made it successful through hard work. He also was on the verge of completing a home for his family.

“It makes you question your faith almost,” said Azzam, who is Muslim. “But God didn’t have a part in it. The hands of man altered my friends’ life in a drastic way.”

Mexican Nationals

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted his condolences to the Mexican nationals who were killed in the attack, naming five of the victims.





Nuestras condolencias a mexicanos fallecidos en El Paso:

1. Sara Esther Regalado

Cd. Juárez, CHIH.

2. Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Aguascalientes, AGS.

3. Jorge Calvillo García.

Torreón, COAH.

4. Elsa Mendoza de la Mora.

Yepomera, CHIH.

5. Gloria Irma Márquez

Juárez, CHIH. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 4, 2019



He later named the sixth, María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe of Chihuahua, and a seventh: Ivan Filiberto Manzano of Ciudad Juárez.

Ebrard called Saturday’s shooting “a terrorist act” against Mexicans and urged the U.S. government to “set a clear position against hate crimes.” He said the country plans to take legal action against whoever sold the gun to the suspect.

Arturo Benavides

Family members announced on social media Sunday that Arturo Benavides, 67, was among those killed.

The Dallas Morning News reports that he was in a self-checkout lane when he was shot. His wife, Patty, made it out.

Jessica Coca Garcia And Memo Garcia: Fundraising For Youth Sports

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart to raise money for a youth sports team one of their children played on when the gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the store when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kan., said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia’s father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: “She was just crying … I told her that our prayers are there and we’re on our way.”

The couple’s 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart, but were not shot.

Mario De Alba: A Wounded Father

Mario de Alba, 45, had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.

Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an “excellent father” and as a “decent, hardworking person,” he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.

His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.

The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico – a four-hour drive south of El Paso – and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.

Mario de Alba’s Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.

This post has been updated.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.



