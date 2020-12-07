Holiday Dedication Show Announced

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

The holidays are usually a time for gathering together. This year, things will be a lot different due to the pandemic. Marfa Public Radio wants to help keep you connected to your friends and family this holiday season.

Record a message to a friend or family member and we’ll play it on the air during our special holiday dedication show on Friday, December 18th from 11a-1p.



To record your message, call 432 242 1896 or email your message to love@marfapublicradio.org.



To ensure your message will be included in the show, please call or email no later than Wednesday, December 16th.