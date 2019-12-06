John Love III Drops Out Of The 2020 Texas U.S. Senate Race

By Mitch Borden

After announcing that he would run for the Democratic nomination to unseat Texas’s long-time Republican senator John Cornyn, Midland city councilman John Love the third has ended his campaign.

John B Love III announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Back in October of this year, Councilman Love stood in Midland’s Bush Convention Center and confidently announced that he was running to be Texas’s Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. But just two months later, Love quietly withdrew his bid in a press release.

The reason? He couldn’t raise enough money.

According to Love, “Senate campaigns are unfortunately are determined by the amount of money you can raise and I got a late start.”

He said had to take care of city council business before announcing his candidacy for the senate. That put him at a disadvantage amongst the crowded field of candidates running for the Democratic nomination.



Even though Love has withdrawn, he doesn’t think he’s done being a politician.

“My political career is open,” but Love continued, “Right now, I am looking forward to not being in government for a while.”

The City of Midland will hold a special election in late January to fill Love’s city council seat, which he had to give up to run for the senate. He’s served on the city council since 2012.