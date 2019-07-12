KRTS Off-Air Due To Damaged AEP Equipment

AEP is working to restore power to the top of Brown Mountain. An outage caused by a storm damaged a piece of equipment and is keeping 93.5 FM (Marfa and Fort Davis broadcast) off-air.

KRTP, KDKY, and KXWT broadcasts are unaffected.

We expect 93.5 FM to be back on-air sometime after 7 pm. In the meantime, you can stream us online.