KRTS Off-Air Due To Damaged AEP Equipment

Posted on July 12, 2019

AEP is working to restore power to the top of Brown Mountain. An outage caused by a storm damaged a piece of equipment and is keeping 93.5 FM (Marfa and Fort Davis broadcast) off-air.

KRTP, KDKY, and KXWT broadcasts are unaffected.

We expect 93.5 FM to be back on-air sometime after 7 pm. In the meantime, you can stream us online.


Damaged AEP equipment that is causing KRTS outage (Ian Lewis / Marfa Public Radio)

About Diana Nguyen

Diana Nguyen is a born and bred Texan from Houston. She reports for Marfa Public Radio where she also hosts and produces the interview program West Texas Talk. Nguyen studied Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas, was a student at the Transom Story Workshop, and was a Next Generation Radio Fellow. Her work explores the stories and forces that shape the people and places of Far West Texas.
