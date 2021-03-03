KXWT Signal Temporarily Disrupted Due to Routine Tower Maintenance

Posted on March 3, 2021

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 the owner of the KXWT tower site in Gardendale will be performing routine maintenance to the tower. As a result, KXWT will be off air for an estimated 2 hours, from 10a-12p. Thank you for your patience.

The broadcast will still be available online at www.marfapublicradio.org.

