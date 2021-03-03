Wednesday, March 3, 2021 the owner of the KXWT tower site in Gardendale will be performing routine maintenance to the tower. As a result, KXWT will be off air for an estimated 2 hours, from 10a-12p. Thank you for your patience.
The broadcast will still be available online at www.marfapublicradio.org.
KXWT Signal Temporarily Disrupted Due to Routine Tower Maintenance
