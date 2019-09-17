Local Art Collaborative Sees Inspiration In Lady Justice

By Diana Nguyen

Atop pretty much every courthouse, you’ll be sure to find lady justice — a symbol of a balanced and fair legal process.

But in Presidio County, the courthouse’s statue is broken. It’s missing its iconic blindfold and scales. The statue’s condition is the inspiration for an art project, Domina de Bardo, which will premiere this weekend.

Marfa Public Radio’s Diana Nguyen spoke with kb Thomason & Ria Leigh, members the art collaborative Saint Profanus, about the project.



kb Thomason & Ria Leigh of Saint Profanus (Danielle Levitt)



The event begins at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa on Saturday, September 19th at 5 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. This event is open to the public and guests are encouraged to arrive anytime between 5 and 8 p.m. to experience the full performance.



