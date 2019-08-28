Marfa Comes to Midland

Join Marfa Public Radio Thursday, October 24th from 6-9pm at the Museum of the Southwest in Midland for an exceptional evening showcasing the best of the Big Bend!
Proceeds from the event go to Marfa Public Radio and help power technical and hardware updates to KXWT in the Permian Basin.
Individual tickets for General Admission (which includes dinner!) are on sale now. Visit our Ticket and sponsorship page HERE. Table sponsorships are limited, please email us at sponsor@marfapublicradio.org for opportunities and information.
Thanks to our Mount Livermore Sponsors Bill and Mary Anne Dingus and our Chinati Peak sponsors Apache Corporation, Kennedy Minerals and Patch Energy.
Thank you to our silent auction donors! Some of the unique Big Bend experiences available for purchase at the auction include:
- Artwork by Maryam Amirani, Mary Baxter, and Jason Willaford
- Dinners at Stellina and Cochineal
- Tours of Big Bend National Park, the Chinati Foundation, and the Judd Foundation
- Stays at Chinati Hot Springs, El Cosmico, the Gage Hotel, the Holland Hotel, Hotel Limpia, the Hotel Paisano, and the Quarter Circle 7
- Adventures with a Marfa Glider ride, a canoe trip with WildAdventure Outfitters, a managed mule deer hunt with High West Outfitters, a stay at the Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve, and a helicopter tour of the Big Bend with Woodward Aviation
- Additional and raffle items include a palm hat from Big Bend Saddlery, earrings by Veldt Marfa and Buddy Knight, a Lumber Club stool, and signed copies of DJ and music historian Joe Nick Patoski’s definitive biographies of Selena and Willie Nelson