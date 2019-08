By Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio is currently experiencing intermittent on-air interruptions in Midland and Odessa on our KXWT 91.3 signal.

At times the signal can sound staticky, distorted or blown out. Right now, we’re addressing the problem and hope to have a fix shortly.

We’re sorry for the program interruptions and thank you for your patience while we work to get the signal running smoothly. In the meantime, you can stream us online.